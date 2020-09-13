L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

LRLCY stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.