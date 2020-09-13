Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.64

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.54. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 14,472 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKPNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

