Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.64

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.54. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 14,472 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKPNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

