Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

NYSE:KSS opened at $21.33 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

