Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.36

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $6.04. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 887 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

