KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KZMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

