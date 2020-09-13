Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BKKLY stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $30.64.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

