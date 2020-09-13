Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $977.10

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $977.10 and traded as low as $970.00. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $986.00, with a volume of 21,144 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 977.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 900.44.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

