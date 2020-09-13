JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $125.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp increased their price target on Peloton from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

