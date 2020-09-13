JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.26

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and traded as low as $33.11. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 643 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.