Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

JEF opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $593,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 997.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 192,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 210,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.