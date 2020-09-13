JD Sports Fashion’s (JDDSF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

