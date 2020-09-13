JD Sports Fashion’s (JDDSF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JDDSF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut JD Sports Fashion from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JDDSF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

