JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra increased their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura increased their price target on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

