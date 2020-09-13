Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock worth $503,644. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

JAZZ stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.