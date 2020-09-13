J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $72.35 on Friday. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

