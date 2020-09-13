Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

