iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

