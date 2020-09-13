iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.39. 782,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47.

