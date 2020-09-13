Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.00

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $3.28. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,020 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

