Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 121,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

