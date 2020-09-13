Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. 68,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,986. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

