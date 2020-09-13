INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Shares of IHIT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,749. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.
INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile
