INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of IHIT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,749. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

