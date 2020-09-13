Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.31

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.31 and traded as low as $25.17. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 467,806 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3,194.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

