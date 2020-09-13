Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Down 10.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $27.65. 13,403,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 899% from the average session volume of 1,341,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Specifically, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,031,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after buying an additional 728,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

