International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International General Insuranc in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IGIC opened at $7.00 on Friday. International General Insuranc has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in International General Insuranc by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insuranc in the second quarter worth $220,000. Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International General Insuranc by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International General Insuranc by 339.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insuranc

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

