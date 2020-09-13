Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $232,829.52 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $232,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64.

Shares of ICE opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

