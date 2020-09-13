Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $19.26 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $581,591. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,306,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

