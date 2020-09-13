Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.61. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 60,903 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

