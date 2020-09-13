Insider Selling: Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,201,200.00 in Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,485 shares in the company, valued at $176,673,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $1,214,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,577,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

