Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CFO Sells 8,076 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $500,065.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,227.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $73.82.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 64,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.