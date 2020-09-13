Insider Selling: Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $673,825.54 in Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TTC opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Toro by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 8.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

