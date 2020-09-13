Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,413,200.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SQ opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 221.69 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $170.61.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.