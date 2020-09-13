Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,413,200.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SQ opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 221.69 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Square by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

