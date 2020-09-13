Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $2,324,160.00 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $183.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $229.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

