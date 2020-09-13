Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,692,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total value of $2,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,386,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $2,611,800.00.
- On Monday, August 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.34, for a total value of $2,833,400.00.
- On Friday, August 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43.
RNG opened at $254.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.55. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
