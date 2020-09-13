Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,692,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total value of $2,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,386,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $2,611,800.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.34, for a total value of $2,833,400.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43.

RNG opened at $254.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.55. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

