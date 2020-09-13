Insider Selling: Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.36 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Redfin by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Redfin by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

