Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $2,891,188.73 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $3,003,273.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,772 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,765,684.92.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 82,091 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,882,215.01.

On Thursday, August 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,639.34.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,508,479.84.

PINS opened at $34.11 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

