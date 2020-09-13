Insider Selling: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells C$366,520.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

TSE:LUN opened at C$8.41 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 121.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.88.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.14.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

