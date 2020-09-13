Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $297,825.90 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $297,825.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73.

NYSE:KREF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 517.56, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,163 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

