Insider Selling: Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) SVP Sells $755,050.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LLY opened at $148.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.