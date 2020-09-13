Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $249,956.27 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,363 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,614,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,764,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Istar Inc. bought 4,297 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.49.

On Friday, September 4th, Istar Inc. bought 4,348 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,923.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.34 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34.

On Monday, August 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,506 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.82.

On Friday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,552 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.32.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,639 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,995.71.

On Monday, August 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,879 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.96.

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.52 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. bought 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.73.

NYSE SAFE opened at $58.31 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Safehold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,466,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

