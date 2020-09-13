INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 55.1% in August

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded INPEX CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 7,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204. INPEX CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

