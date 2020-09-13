Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) Trading Down 0.9%

Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 20,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVHB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,900,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

