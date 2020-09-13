Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.97

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and traded as low as $16.81. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 2,444 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGXF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

