Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPHA. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innate Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.