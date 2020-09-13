Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

IMKTA stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

