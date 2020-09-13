Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
IMKTA stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
