IndigoVision Group (LON:IND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.88

IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $242.88 and traded as low as $67.19. IndigoVision Group shares last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 482 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

About IndigoVision Group (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

