ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.47

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $12.90. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 4,499,802 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.47.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

