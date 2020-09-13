Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Immunovant to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.08.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $37.54 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $41,155,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after buying an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,785,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,219,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.