IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,066.54 ($13.94).

IMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price (up previously from GBX 995 ($13.00)) on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised IMI to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,084 ($14.16). The company had a trading volume of 457,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,058.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 918.75. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87). The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.58%.

In related news, insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,254.10 ($23,852.21). Insiders have purchased 1,750 shares of company stock worth $1,862,588 in the last quarter.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.