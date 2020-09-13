Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $9,551,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $349.93. The stock had a trading volume of 683,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,205. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,302 shares of company stock worth $12,860,929 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

